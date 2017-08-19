Don’t Miss the Evening for the Environment

This is a don’t miss event, which I have attended a number of times. The Maine Conservation Voters will host their annual Evening for the Environment on Wednesday, October 25, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm at Brick South, Thompson’s Point, Portland.

This event is a special celebration of our conservation accomplishments and organizations, with food, speakers, and awards. It also inspires us to continue our hard work for the environment.

This year’s keynote speaker is Brian Deese, a Senior Advisor to former President Obama who oversaw climate, conservation, and energy policies. He was one of the key architects of the Paris Climate Agreement. Brian’s expertise and experience will be a guiding light on the federal issues – and the threats – we’re facing now.

I am also very honored to be receiving an award that night, the MCV’s 2017 Environmental Leadership Award. I should say I am astonished and honored.

You can – and should – reserve your tickets to this special event now.

You can do that here. I do hope to see you there!