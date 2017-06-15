State schedules Learn How to Surf Fish events

Advice, Fishing
By

You can learn how to catch fish in the surf this summer at one of a nine events hosted by Maine’s state parks.

The 2-hour surf fishing program is for beginners but all anglers are welcome to attend. The program includes a 30-minute talk about our marine fish, followed by 30 minutes about lures and other fishing equipment. And then you go fishing! You’ll hit the beach and fish for an hour.

You must bring your own equipment to the classes and fishing event. And the events are free, but you must pay the park’s admission fee.

For more information, check out the Maine State Parks website (www.parksandlands.com) which includes a calendar of all their yearly events. Or you can call Glenn Dochtermann, 207-384-5160.

The website of the Department of Marine Resources includes more information on recreational fishing including access points and maps.

Here’s the schedule of surf fishing events.

Fort McClary                      Monday, June 19             3 pm

Ferry Beach                        Thursday, July 6                                3 pm

Crescent Beach                 Thursday, July 13              1 pm

Wolfe’s Neck Wood        Monday, July 17               11 am

Popham Beach                  Thursday, July 20              4 pm

Ferry Beach                        Thursday, August 10       11 am

Crescent Beach                 Monday, August 14         1 pm

Reid                                       Thursday, August 17       3 pm

Fort McClary                      Thursday, September 7 11 am

George Smith

About George Smith

George stepped down at the end of 2010 after 18 years as the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine to write full time. He writes a weekly editorial page column in the Kennebec Journal and Waterville Morning Sentinel, a weekly travel column in those same newspapers (with his wife Linda), monthly columns in The Maine Sportsman magazine, two outdoor news blogs (one on his website, georgesmithmaine.com, and one on the website of the Bangor Daily News), and special columns for many publications and newsletters. Islandport Press published a book of George's favorite columns, "A Life Lived Outdoors" in 2014. In 2014, George also won a Maine Press Association award for writing the state's bet sports blog. In 2016, Down East Books published George's book, Maine Sporting Camps, and Islandport Press published George and his wife Linda's travel book, Take It From ME, about their favorite Maine inns and restaurants.