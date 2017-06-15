State schedules Learn How to Surf Fish events

You can learn how to catch fish in the surf this summer at one of a nine events hosted by Maine’s state parks.

The 2-hour surf fishing program is for beginners but all anglers are welcome to attend. The program includes a 30-minute talk about our marine fish, followed by 30 minutes about lures and other fishing equipment. And then you go fishing! You’ll hit the beach and fish for an hour.

You must bring your own equipment to the classes and fishing event. And the events are free, but you must pay the park’s admission fee.

For more information, check out the Maine State Parks website (www.parksandlands.com) which includes a calendar of all their yearly events. Or you can call Glenn Dochtermann, 207-384-5160.

The website of the Department of Marine Resources includes more information on recreational fishing including access points and maps.

Here’s the schedule of surf fishing events.

Fort McClary Monday, June 19 3 pm

Ferry Beach Thursday, July 6 3 pm

Crescent Beach Thursday, July 13 1 pm

Wolfe’s Neck Wood Monday, July 17 11 am

Popham Beach Thursday, July 20 4 pm

Ferry Beach Thursday, August 10 11 am

Crescent Beach Monday, August 14 1 pm

Reid Thursday, August 17 3 pm

Fort McClary Thursday, September 7 11 am