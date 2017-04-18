Deer feeding, baiting, antler restrictions, and more debated at legislature

It was Mike Look Day at the IFW Committee last Thursday. Mike’s a Washington County sportsman activist, known principally for his advocacy of antler restrictions on deer. Mike is President of the Downeast Branch of the Quality Deer Management Association.

And even though the committee had already heard one bill on antler restrictions, they hosted a hearing on Mike’s antler restriction bill on Thursday.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Joyce Maker of Washington County at Mike’s request. It would prohibit taking deer that do not have at least 3 tines of one inch or more along the main beam of one antler. The restrictions would only be applied in northern, eastern and western Maine.

Mike distributed a lot of background information on the issue including deer harvest trends in all states and a detailed report on antler restrictions in Pennsylvania. When I get time, I’ll read all of that and tell you about it.

Mike reported that DIF&W’s 2016 survey conducted by Responsive Management found that a majority of hunters in northern, eastern, and western Maine supported an APR law (53 percent in favor and 43% opposed. A QDMA 2015 survey of state agencies found that 23 of 33 states felt protecting yearling bucks provided biological benefits in at least some situations.

In his lengthy testimony, Mike did a good job addressing all of the concerns expressed by opponents of this initiative when it was heard on the other APR bill about a month ago.

Opposition

In addition to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, which opposed all of the deer bills heard on Thursday, DIF&W strongly objected. In her own lengthy testimony, DIF&W’s Wildlife Division Director, Judy Camuso, testified, “The Department is opposed to the introduction of a mandatory antler point restriction because it may: 1) significantly decrease hunting opportunity, 2) result in high-grading of our buck population, 3) do little in terms of actually providing a positive impact to population demographics or abundance of Maine’s white-tailed deer, 4) could direct hunting pressure to portions of the state where there are not APRs, and 5) could pose challenges for enforcement.

Judy also said, “We estimate that the annual buck harvest would decline by about 50% if this bill is passed.” She elaborated on most of those points and answered lots of questions from IFW Committee members. In response to concerns and questions about the loss of deer in northern Maine, Judy told Committee members, “The deer are not rebounding the way we think they should despite protection of deer yards.”

Judy also reported that the department is in year one of a five year deer study with large landowner Irving, the University of Maine, and New Brunswick officials.

Other Deer Bills

LD 1041, another of Mike’s bills, would change the current law requiring a hunter to be 10 feet off the road before shooting, to 100 feet, and significantly increase the penalty for violating this law.

Along with others, I testified against this bill, giving the committee some history of this law, which was changed as part of a series of recommendations from SAM’s Pickering Commission’s to clarify and simplify hunting laws and rules when I worked at SAM.

At that time, you couldn’t walk down the road or across the road with a loaded gun. We changed that and established most of the requirements now in the law.

The current law prohibits a hunter from shooting across a road, or towards a house if the bullet could get within 100 yards of the building. It’s very important to always know where your bullet may end up, and I talked about that too.

DIF&W and Don Kleiner of the Maine Professional Guides Association joined me in opposing this bill.

LD 1038, another of Mike’s bills, would allow junior hunters to kill does or bucks in any WMD on youth hunting day. Both DIF&W and Kleiner opposed this bill.

Baiting and Feeding Deer

The committee also heard three bills on deer baiting and feeding, which drew lengthy discussion and lots of questions. I’ll report on those bills tomorrow.

