Two outstanding DIF&W staffers get well-deserved recognition

Two outstanding staff members of Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife received awards and well deserved recognition at the end of 2016. I’ll give you the entire DIF&W news release at the end of this column, but I want to tell you this before you read the release.

I have known Jim Connolly for a long time. He worked his way up to his current position as the Director for Resource Management, which means he’s the head of both the fisheries and the wildlife divisions.

We have joked for years that when Jim doesn’t want to answer one of my questions, he simply says nothing. If we’re on the phone, the line goes dead, until I say something else.

Fortunately, he’s also very willing to provide information that helps me keep you informed of what’s happening at the department.

Now, here’s the news.

Augusta, Maine — James Connolly, Bureau Director for Resource Management was awarded the William Twarog Manager of the Year award on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, by Governor Paul R. LePage, at the Blaine House in Augusta. The annual William Twarog Awards were created to honor William “Bill” Twarog and his work by recognizing State employees who promote quality services, listen to consumer voices and provide a role model for excellence in management. Jim’s nomination read:

“Jim Connolly sets the standard for a leader and manager. His tenure with the Department, over 35 years, and the many different roles he has held give him excellent perspective and understanding. He is patient, even keeled, willing to listen and easy to approach. The morale of the entire fisheries and wildlife divisions has improved under his direction. Jim is passionate, dedicated and engaged and he inspires staff to be their best. Wildlife and fisheries staff are extremely fortunate to have him as our director.”

Jim has been a Biology Aide, Computer Services Supervisor, Regional Wildlife Biologist, Wildlife Division Director and currently Director of Resource Management for Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Throughout his career he has demonstrated his passion and dedication to his work and the State of Maine. This is not his first honor. He has been honored with the Employee Service Award (1996), the Kenneth H. Anderson Award (1998), Silver Beaver Award from the Katahdin Area Boy Scout Council (2002), and was the recipient of the 2010 Employee of the Year for Wildlife.

“The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is extremely grateful to Jim Connolly for his service to the people and resources of our state,” said Commissioner Chandler Woodcock.

Tom Schaeffer, a regional wildlife biologist for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife was honored Dec. 7, 2016 by Governor Paul R. LePage, at the Blaine House in Augusta, with the Department/Agency Employee Service Award. Tom’s nomination read:

“Tom has been a wildlife biologist with IFW for over 40 years and his passion, dedication and enthusiasm for the job rival that of a brand new employee. Tom initiates new projects, provides detailed input to many existing programs and is a role model and mentor for many of the Department’s younger staff. His knowledge of wildlife management issues, Department history, and his customer service skills are unparalleled. Tom’s work ethic, attitude and commitment to our mission set an example that we all hope to achieve.”

Commissioner Chandler Woodcock commented, “Tom Schaeffer’s exceptional career in the wildlife division has greatly enhanced our management of the resources of Maine.”