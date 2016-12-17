Bet you didn’t know deer love birdseed!

Elly Simard has a backyard that is very busy with wildlife. Her photo of a deer eating out of her bird feeder is a classic. When she sent me that photo, along with a video of the deer, Elly also sent a turkey video of two toms fighting this spring.

She told me, “They were at it for over 2 hours. By the time they finally broke up, it was almost full dark. There were 2 others watching the whole time and when the original 2 broke up, the two watchers started chasing one of the original combatants. I couldn’t tell whether it was the winner or the loser since all four were milling around. That was when I went out on the porch to break it up. And even then they ignored me until I stepped off the porch towards them. They finally flew off.”

Elly also noted, “This morning we saw a bobcat walking on the ice of the brook near our house. Gotta love Maine!”

Indeed!

You can watch Elly’s video of the deer eating out of the bird feeder here.