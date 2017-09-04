Download your new hunting law book now

Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife News, Hunting
By

Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is determined to significantly reduce the number of printed hunting law books it makes available to us, over the next few years, so you might as well get used to downloading that information now.

While printed copies of the hunting law book are not yet available, DIF&W recently issued a press release urging us to download the PDF version. Here is their explanation why:

  1. It’s convenient. Even without cell or internet service, smartphone users can access their pre-downloaded law book to check a technical rule, confirm legal hunting times, etc. If you always keep your phone on you (and charged) to take photos or use the GPS, this is a no-brainer.
  1. It’s easy.Save yourself the trip to Town Hall, and simply follow these instructions:

From your iPhone: In Safari, go to mefishwildlife.com/huntinglawsClick the link for the PDF you want to download. When it opens, tap on the first page, then tap Open in iBooks. The file is now saved in your iBooks app.

From your Android: In Chrome, go to mefishwildlife.com/huntinglawsTap on the menu (3 dots) on the right, then tap Download. The file is now saved to your Downloads app. (some Android users will also need to download the Adobe Acrobat Reader app).

From your Computer: Go to mefishwildlife.com/huntinglaws to save a copy and/or print just the pages you need.

  1. It’s flexible.You can download the full law book, and/or one of our (new!) quick-reference guides. You can also look up specific laws or rules any time on our website.
  1. It helps the Maine outdoors.Every year, we print over 250,000 hunting law books. That’s (a) a lot of paper, and (b) a lot of money that we think would be better spent preserving Maine’s fish & game and their habitats. Trusting that many of you will agree and opt for the digital version, we reduced the number of printed copies a bit this year, and will base next year’s order on this year’s data and feedback.

 

Going more digital is just one way we can work together for the Maine outdoors. Are you in?

From everyone at MDIFW, we wish you a safe, enjoyable, and successful hunting season!

And now let me join them in that wish!

George Smith

About George Smith

George stepped down at the end of 2010 after 18 years as the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine to write full time. He writes a weekly editorial page column in the Kennebec Journal and Waterville Morning Sentinel, a weekly travel column in those same newspapers (with his wife Linda), monthly columns in The Maine Sportsman magazine, two outdoor news blogs (one on his website, georgesmithmaine.com, and one on the website of the Bangor Daily News), and special columns for many publications and newsletters. Islandport Press published a book of George's favorite columns, "A Life Lived Outdoors" in 2014. In 2014, George also won a Maine Press Association award for writing the state's bet sports blog. In 2016, Down East Books published George's book, Maine Sporting Camps, and Islandport Press published George and his wife Linda's travel book, Take It From ME, about their favorite Maine inns and restaurants.