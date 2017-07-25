Attean Lake Lodge is an angler’s dream

Linda and I recently visited Attean Lake Lodge in Jackman (www.atteanlodge.com) for our travel column, and I was astonished by this historic sporting camp. I of course knew of it, but had no idea how special it is.

The land surrounding this large lake in Jackman is protected by a conservation easement managed by the Forest Society of Maine, so you won’t see a shoreline dotted with other camps.

Attean Lake Lodge is located on an island, and they transport you from a shoreside parking lot to the island, where it is impossible not to relax.

The lake contains native brook trout, and there are many remote rivers, streams, and ponds to fish in that area. The 15 log cabins have been refurbished recently, combining history with comfort and accommodating from two to six guests.

You will spend a lot of time in the stunning lodge, built in 1991 after the old lodge burned, where a large gathering room features a fireplace, library, piano, lots of games, and beautiful wooden furniture. Wait ‘til you see that large brook trout mount!

The lodge has a very creative chef and provides all meals, with breakfast and dinner in or outside the beautiful dining room overlooking the lake, and lunches provided for guests to enjoy in their cabins or elsewhere (in the boat while fishing!).

Brad Holden’s grandfather took over this sporting camp in the 1905, and Brad and his wife Andrea recently added their son Barrett and his wife Josie to the management team.

Looking out across the lake at the forest and mountains, I thought, “This might be a wonderful place to hunt grouse, woodcock, and deer.” A good excuse to return there this fall!