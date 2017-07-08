Lots of Fishing Rule Changes Proposed

The Fish and Wildlife Department’s list of proposed changes in fishing rules is lengthy, and you should check it out to see if changes are proposed on your favorite waters.

 

 

You can access a list of the proposed changes here.

You also have a chance to comment on the changes. The following public hearings on the proposed changes will be held:

  • July 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – Northeastland Hotel, Red Room, 436 Main Street, Presque Isle
  • July 26, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – Baxter Park Inn, Conference Room, 935 Central St, Millinocket
  • July 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – Ramada, Breakfast Room, 215 High Street, Rt. 1 & 3, Ellsworth
  • August 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – University of Maine Farmington, Olson Student Center, CR 123, 111 South Street, Farmington
  • August 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – Comfort Inn, Breakfast Room, 199 Pleasant St, Brunswick

You can also submit comments in writing, to Becky Orff, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 284 State Street 41 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333; phone: 207-287-5202; fax: 207-287-6395; e-mail: Becky.Orff@maine.gov

 

