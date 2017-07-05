Nelson Family Offers Great Sources of Lyme Disease Information

A Maine family, the Nelsons of Bath, have been impacted by Lyme disease and multiple co-infections, and have become strong advocates for themselves and others. They spent a lot of time searching for resources with up-to-date information.

Daughter Elizabeth researched, vetted, and compiled a lengthy list of websites, books, and educational opportunities that the family has made available to all of us. I obtained a bunch of their two-sided cards with lists of recommended and reliable sources of information, and put them in our local library for patrons to take home.

You can access that same information here. And after you do, I recommend emailing a thank you to TheNelsonFamilyProject@gmail.com.