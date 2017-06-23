Maine wild boar hunt turns into disaster

Book Reviews, Hunting, Maine Woods
By

Wild boars entered Maine from New Hampshire and game warden Mike Bowditch was sent into the woods of southern Maine to find and kill them. Mike’s girlfriend Stacey Stevens, a wildlife biologist, accompanied him and shot two sows that popped up in front of them trailed by a dozen baby pigs.

One of the sows had been digging into the ground, and when Stacey approached that spot, a massive boar burst out of the bushes and attacked her, knocking her down and injuring one of her legs. Mike quickly shot the boar and raced to his truck to get a first-aid-kit.

When he returned, Stacey was standing up, leaning on her gun, and looking at the spot where the sow had been digging. “Mike, what is this?” she asked.

Mike got down and used his gloved hand to brush aside the pile of dirt, when Stacey hissed, “Don’t touch it!” And that’s when Mike noticed the grimy pink cloth beneath the bones. It was a baby.

That’s just the first chapter in Paul Doiron’s outstanding new novel, Knife Creek. Without giving away the entire very-imaginative plot, I will tell you everyone was astonished when a DNA test showed that the baby belonged to a young girl who was presumed drowned four years earlier.

Paul creates very interesting characters and he doesn’t shy away from controversial issues. One former warden, Dani, who left the warden service to join the state police, noted that she did so because she “looked around and realized I wasn’t going anywhere as a game warden… You might not have noticed, but the Warden Service has never promoted a woman to a senior position.”

I wrote about this troubling issue last year in my outdoor news blog posted on the Bangor Daily News website.

If you’ve never read one of Paul Doiron’s novels, you are in for a summer of fun, because after you read

Knife Creek, you’ll want to read Paul’s first six novels, all of which feature warden Bowditch.

Paul is the former editor of DownEast magazine, and while he spends a lot of time writing novels, he also indulges another passion: fly fishing. He actually lives on a very nice trout stream on the coast. We once had Paul as a guest on the TV show Wildlife that Harry Vanderweide and I cohosted, and I’ve talked books, writing, game wardens, fishing, and more with him over the years. So I know he’s never going to run out of ideas for plots, and that’s good news!

 

 

George Smith

About George Smith

George stepped down at the end of 2010 after 18 years as the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine to write full time. He writes a weekly editorial page column in the Kennebec Journal and Waterville Morning Sentinel, a weekly travel column in those same newspapers (with his wife Linda), monthly columns in The Maine Sportsman magazine, two outdoor news blogs (one on his website, georgesmithmaine.com, and one on the website of the Bangor Daily News), and special columns for many publications and newsletters. Islandport Press published a book of George's favorite columns, "A Life Lived Outdoors" in 2014. In 2014, George also won a Maine Press Association award for writing the state's bet sports blog. In 2016, Down East Books published George's book, Maine Sporting Camps, and Islandport Press published George and his wife Linda's travel book, Take It From ME, about their favorite Maine inns and restaurants.