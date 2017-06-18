Awesome Maine Adventures Offered by Inns Along the Coast

Since Linda and I started our Travelin’ Maine(rs) weekly travel column 6 ½ years ago, we’ve been blessed to discover many hidden (and some not-so-hidden) gems. We’ve been particularly impressed by the historic inns in Rockland and Kennebunkport, and were pleased when they joined together in a new website, Inns Along the Coast, featuring lots of Maine adventures. Inns Along the Coast is Maine’s only coastal inn-to-inn association with inns in Kennebunkport, Freeport, Newcastle, Rockland, Camden and Bar Harbor

This year Inns Along the Coast has ramped it up another degree, with new options for exploring Maine’s coast with their inn-to-inn itineraries that include new members and adventures, including one that I am especially looking forward to, their beer, wine, and spirits tour up the coast. And of course, there are stops at lobster shacks and lighthouses.

Here’s all the information you need to enjoy one or several of these coastal adventures and inns, from their recent press release.

Inns Along the Coast

Launched in 2015 with members in Kennebunkport, Rockland and Bar Harbor, Inns Along the Coast offers the ideal opportunity to explore the Maine Coast, staying at a variety of inns along the way. Today, not only has Maine’s only coastal Maine inn association added members in Bar Harbor, Camden, Newcastle and Freeport, it has also added three itinerariesoffering themed inn-to-inn experiences along the Maine Coast. The consortium has worked hard over the winter to add new itineraries to their existing themed coastal Maine routes, now including a Lobsters and Lighthouse itinerary, seven day Coastal Maine fall foliage tour, and a coastal “Cheers” itinerary with stops at breweries, distilleries and wineries along the way. The itineraries offer the ideal suggestions for themed self-guided tours along the Maine Coast combined with inn stays along the way.

The addition of the Brewster House B&B in Freeport, Newcastle Inn in Newcastle, Hawthorn Inn in Camden and Aysgarth Station B&B in Bar Harbor allows travelers to journey no more than withMaine Coast via self-guided itineraries.

“We’ve added three more itineraries to our list, so now inngoers can choose to follow an adventure, arts, foodie, lighthouses and lobsters, leaf-peeping or beer, wine and spirits tour up or down the Maine Coast,” said Cheryl Michaelsen, co-owner of Berry Manor Inn and spokesperson for Inns Along the Coast. “We’re hoping to add an aquaculture tour and an Experience Maritime Maine tour in the near future,” she added, “giving visitors the opportunity to have experiences with Maine’s working fishing community and rich maritime history legacy,” Michaelsen finished.

The new Lobsters and Lighthouse itinerary grew from a package themed around Maine’s famous icons. This itinerary makes suggestions for viewing lighthouses from Bar Harbor to York, paired with stops at Maine’s best lobster shacks in-between.

The new 7-day Fall Foliage tour offers up perfect fall photo opportunities for leaf-peeping, along with experiences that will reveal the best fall views. Get insider tips on the perfect places to enjoy fall along the coast, where the mountains meet the sea and harvest hues reflect for amazing vistas and photos.

The new “Cheers” Along the Coast itinerary offers suggestions for ways to take in Maine’s amazing craft beer scene, paired with wineries and hot new distilleries too. Affectionately called the “Drink your way up the Coast tour,” you’ll even have the chance to meet mead! While we always suggest travelers sip and drive responsibly, this itinerary allows travelers to never be too far from welcoming inn accommodations, perfect for a nap in-between stops.

A helpful website (www.InnsAlongtheCoast.com) offers descriptions of the coastal Maine regions, the participating inns,itineraries, and more. Follow the blog for updates and insight into the regions. And travelers will find plenty of last-minute offers, photos and travel ideas on the Inns Along the Coast Facebook page too.

Just in time for summer vacations, Inns Along the Coast offers the perfect planning tool for those searching for inn accommodations along Maine’s scenic coast. Visit www.InnsAlongtheCoast.com for more information and to book your getaway soon. A handy availability calendar offers the opportunity to plan your inn-to-inn itinerary on your own. Yet, if planning stops at nine or fewer inns along the way seems too daunting, an Inns Along the Coast travel consultant can do all the planning for you. Simply email your requested dates and the kind of itinerary you’d like to follow to Stay@InnsAlongtheCoast.com.

About Inns Along the Coast

Inns Along the Coast is a consortium of nine coastal Maine inns and B&Bs including Captain Jefferds Inn in Kennebunkport,Brewster House B&B in Freeport, Newcastle Inn in Newcastle, Berry Manor Inn, LimeRock Inn and Granite Inn in Rockland,Hawthorn Inn in Camden and Saltair Inn Waterfront B&B and Aysgarth Station in Bar Harbor. Each offering a unique style, décor and character, collectively these inns offer guests a personalized experience, with innkeepers on hand to offer insider tips on the best places to visit in the region, along with a hearty hot breakfast included each day. For more information, visit www.InnsAlongtheCoast.com.

PHOTO: Rockland’s Berry Manor Inn