NRCM newsletter features lots of important issues and news

The new emailed newsletter of the Natural Resources Council of Maine contains an impressive and important amount of news, both good and bad. I want to share this with you today. Here it is. NRCM News It’s spring in Maine, so we’re still digging into our work at the State House. Though we see some encouraging signs, the fate of NRCM’s priority legislation is still not known. Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior (DOI), urged by Governor LePage, has decided to review whether our new National Monument, Katahdin Woods and Waters, was created with sufficient public input. Amazing, considering the outpouring of public support, including in the Katahdin region, even at hearings hosted by opponents of the Monument! See below for action we must again ask you to take. We also encourage you to welcome spring with an NRCM t-shirt, a great way to enjoy the warming weather while showing your support for NRCM. You are an essential part of our team. As a thank you, we’d also like to remind you that your discount awaits you at a variety of Maine sporting camps. They offer paddling, fishing, wildlife watching, and more, available to NRCM members at a special discounted price. Plan your summer vacation now by requesting your sporting camp voucher here. Thank you for your support, especially during this tough legislative session, and in the weeks ahead. We couldn’t do it without you! Allison Wells, Senior Director, Public Affairs

Beth Dimond Comeau, Public Affairs and eCommunications Manager

Defend Katahdin Woods and WatersThe Trump Administration is threatening to overturn Maine’s new National Monument. At the request of Governor LePage, the Department of the Interior (DOI) included Katahdin Woods & Waters on a list of 27 monuments to be “reviewed,” and is seeking public comments. Depending on the outcome, Interior Secretary Zinke could recommend that Maine’s Monument be changed, or even abolished. We can’t let this happen! Help us flood Washington, DC, with comments here.

Adding “Nips” to Bottle Bill (Nearly there) The bill to add nips to Maine’s bottle bill (for LD 56) soared through the House 111-34; and the Senate 32-3! But, despite this overwhelming, bipartisan support the governor announced that he’ll veto the bill, so there will be another vote soon, and we’ll need to hold onto at least 2/3 majority votes in both chambers. Nips are a major source of roadside litter with more than 8 million sold last year and 17 million expected in 2018. We’re working to keep legislators from switching their votes.

As Mainers Rally for Solar, Energy Committee Begins Working Bills (In progress)The Committee has begun to work on three solar bills. NRCM strongly supports LD 1373and was part of a big State House rally ahead of its public hearing on May 4. First up, Committee members need to understand the disastrous new PUC rule on net metering, which will take effect at the end of 2017, unless the Legislature acts. We know that the unnecessarily complex anti-solar rule will raise electricity rates, costing ratepayers nearly $5 million! And, the rule also imposes an unprecedented new “delivery” fee on the power solar customers generate and consume right in their own home or business. NRCM wants the Legislature to take action now to block this terrible rule, and also take some steps to expand access to solar, including community solar.

Good News for Electric Vehicles This Session The Energy Committee unanimously passed LD 1062, a bill NRCM supported regarding the use of settlement funds Maine is receiving from Volkswagen for its car emissions fraud. The bill directs the State to use the maximum amount allowed for electric vehicles, including for a grant program for EV charging stations. Meanwhile the Transportation Committee unanimously voted against a bill (LD 1226) that NRCM and others strongly opposed, which would have levied new taxes on hybrids and electric vehicles. Unfortunately, the Committee decided to consider a similar bill in 2018, so the issue will come back.

Mining Bill Moves Forward LD 820, “An Act to Protect Maine’s Clean Water and Taxpayers from Mining Pollution,” passed with strong, bipartisan majorities in initial votes in both the House and Senate. This puts Maine very close to having a sensible, bipartisan mining law that will protect our environment and allow responsible mining. There will be further votes on LD 820 in both the House and Senate.

Full FY18 Administration Budget Yesterday, the Trump Administration released its detailed budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018. The proposal slashes Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) programs that reduce pollution in Maine, save the lives of Maine people, and strengthen our communities and economy. The proposal singles out EPA for the deepest cuts of any federal agency, reducing funding to levels not seen in 40 years, eliminating essentially all EPA work to address climate change, and terminating more than 50 programs. We are working to defeat these draconian cuts. Take action today and sign our petition urging Maine’s Congressional delegation to protect EPA’s budget which helps keep Maine’s air and water clean.

U.S. Senate Protects Methane Rules With the help of Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, the Senate defeated (51-48) a bill that sought to overturn rules that help protect our climate by reducing harmful methane emissions from oil and gas drilling on federal lands. This was an important vote to protect rules enacted by the Obama Administration to prevent 180,000 tons of methane from being released annually into the atmosphere. Methane is a potent and dangerous climate-changing pollutant.

Sporting Camps Discount for NRCM Members Summer is on its way! Take advantage of NRCM’s member discount at participating Maine sporting camps. See the list of camps , then contact us for your savings voucher. Not an NRCM member?Join today—you’re immediately eligible for sporting camp savings! Thanks to all of the sporting camps that partner with us to offer this generous discount – including two new camps this year: Bradford Camps on Munsungan Lake and Portage Lakeside Cabins on Portage Lake.

Executive Director’s Corner

Lisa joined former U.S. Congressman Tom Allen, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills, Senior VP of Advocacy Paul Billings from the American Lung Association, and moderator Susan Sharon from Maine Public for a panel discussion on Society, Environment, and our Common Future in celebration of Earth Day, sponsored by the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine. “We had a great discussion about current environmental issues like the proposed budget cuts to the EPA, the rollback of the Clean Power Plan, and threats to our new National Monument,” said Lisa. “And we shared our hopes for the future. I’m always pleased to be invited by my alma mater, the Muskie School, to share our experiences at NRCM.”

Upcoming Events: Thursday, June 8: The Threat to Maine from the Trump Administration’s Anti-Environment Agenda, Damariscotta Please join NRCM Senior Director of Advocacy Pete Didisheim for a presentation about threats to the EPA and what we can do to fight back. Pete will discuss NRCM’s recent report, Damaging Maine: The Impacts of Proposed Cuts to the EPA Budget. He also will discuss other policy rollbacks of concern. 7:00 p.m., Friends Meetinghouse in Damariscotta. Sponsored by Lincoln County Indivisible. FMI click here. Resist! The Skills to Fight Back for Maine’s Environment It’s time to resist and rise up together to fight the Trump Administration’s efforts to dismantle the federal laws and agencies that protect the health of our people and our planet. Please join NRCM and our partners at one of two upcoming events to learn about the threats we face and hone the advocacy skills we’ll need to fight back. · Thursday, June 15 in Farmington · Thursday, June 22 in Brunswick

Raffle Supports Clean Energy Thanks to everyone who entered NRCM’s raffle for an ELF solar hybrid vehicle, generously donated by Maggie Warren and David Wood. Thanks also to Bo Jespersen of The Breathable Home and Matt Damon of Penobscot Home Performance for their donations of energy audits valued at $400. The winner is…Robyn Deveney! She reports that she looks forward to riding the ELF on her camp road in central Maine. Donna Wheeler will benefit from an energy audit.

Aveda #Selfie Contest Thanks to everyone who sent in or posted their #AvedaNRCM selfies during Aveda Earth Month. Allison Bubier is this year’s winner of two tickets on a Hardy Boat cruise of her choice for sending in a pic at the Apollo Salon & Spa in Waterville, one of more than a dozen salons that partnered with us this year in support of our clean water work.

Green Tip of the Month: “Bee” a Better Gardener Bees are essential for pollinating our fruits and veggies yet are showing drastic population declines. Help bee populations by avoiding pesticides and planting a garden that blooms from early spring into the fall.