Don’t miss this great Shipyard brewery event!

On Saturday, May 20 from 7-9 PM, Shipyard is hosting a membership rally for the American Homebrewers Association (AHA). The event will take place at the Shipyard brewery at 86 Newbury Street in Portland, where manager Irena does a superb job.

The event highlights the final weekend of American Craft Beer Week, which runs from May 15-21. Surely, you are celebrating Craft Beer Week! And what better place than our own major brewery, Shipyard.

Here’s some of the fun you’ll have that day: samples of Shipyard beers, a VIP tour of the brewery, info on Shipyard’s unique open-fermentation methods, and time with Shipyard brewers and staff. This will be the first night-time membership rally for the AHA, which is based in Boulder, Colorado and was founded by the legendary Charlie Papazian.

You will also enjoy beer-minded fellowship with AHA members and raffle prizes from the brewery, Maine Malt House, and local homebrew shops. And you will receive a rally-exclusive gift from the AHA.

Now, do you really need any more reasons to attend this great event?!

I have had a long relationship with Shipyard, which became a corporate sponsor of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine when I served as SAM’s executive director, and now is a sponsor of my outdoor news blog posted on my website. I do love Shipyard’s beers.

Linda and I have written several of our weekly travel columns about Shipyard and Sea Dog restaurants, including their original Shipyard restaurant and brewery in Kennebunkport. The Topsham Sea Dog, right on the Kennebec River, is one of our favorite places.

This event is open only to members of the AHA and admission is free. AHA members can RSVP and get more details on the event at:

https://www.homebrewersassociation.org/events/shipyard-aha-rally/.

If you are not an AHA member, you can join at the above link or take advantage of a discounted membership rate available at the Shipyard rally.

“Since we started in Kennebunkport Harbor over 20 years ago,” says Shipyard founder Fred Forsley, “we’ve always welcomed home brewers to our brewery. Home brewers have led the interest in craft beer and many of them have started their own breweries. This AHA rally is a way for us to thank them for their efforts while we showcase our brewery, our new tasting room, and the beauty of open fermentation.”

As a guy who loves Maine microbrews, I really appreciate Fred’s and Shipyard’s support of our amazing microbreweries.

You can learn more about American Craft Beer Week at

https://www.craftbeer.com/news/american-craft-beer-week .

And for more details on the Shipyard AHA membership rally and Shipyard Brewing, you can contact Marty Jones at 720-289-9345 (cell), or marty@martyjones.com .