Don’t miss this Historic Documentary Event about sportsmen and sporting camps

Friends of the Maine State Museum Collaborate to Create Historic Documentary

Sportsmen & the Maine Sporting Camp Tradition; A 3D Historic Experience

In a compelling and first-of-its-kind presentation, the Friends of the Maine State Museum, in collaboration with the Maine State Museum, the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and Photoarchive3D have been collaborating to create an innovative look at the rich legacy of Maine sportsmen and the sporting camp tradition. A 3D, never before seen multi-media project explores a deep and illustrative journey into a pastime that spawned ingenuity, political debate, community connections, new economies and more.

The collaborative archival and oral history work will reside with the Maine State Museum for discovery and will culminate in a premiere, May 20, 2017 at the Elks Lodge in Augusta, Maine in a multi-media unveiling- Sportsmen & the Maine Sporting Camp Tradition; A 3D Historic Experience.

Among the avid Maine Sportsmen interviewed in the documentary are Mr. Ormy Pitcher and Veterinarian Dr. Paul Wade. Both avid Maine Sportsmen share a deep appreciation for the careful wildlife management that Maine enjoys today. Dr. Wade recalls a“dark age…a time when lumbering stripped the mountains bare and when no practical limit existed on how many deer or moose could be taken in a day.” Mr. Pitcher recalls “winter months when deer herd declined because there was a lack of food, habitats were stripped bare.” This project will share many stories of camp and sport and will keep alive traditional knowledge that is quickly fading.

Jennifer Dube, Director of the Friends of the MSM shares, “The multi- media aspects of this project will include over 80 historic images, brought to life through 3D technology and combined with oral histories, the traditional knowledge of our Sportsmen and women. The program will enable audiences of all ages to connect with and explore a vital Maine tradition in ways never before possible, bringing history to life.

Bernard Fishman, Director of the Maine State Museum shares, “the Maine State Museum holds the largest environmental collections in the state. These collections are growing, and this great project complements our desire to know more about the history and preservation of Maine’s wilderness and of the people who have cherished it. This is a valuable part of Maine’s story and should not be forgotten.”

David Trahan of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine shares, “Generations of Maine families and visitors use Maine camps to teach their children about our place in the natural environment, how to hunt, fish and navigate in wild places. These skills are passed from dads to sons, moms to daughters and mentors to pupil. Today, these camps and traditions along with their people are disappearing. It is crucial to capture their story as they play an important part in Maine’s history and in shaping the modern conservation movement.”

The Full Scope of the Project- On May 20 of 2017, Bernard Fishman, Director of the Maine State Museum, will present unique 3D images and lead a discovery presentation with supporting commentary from David Trahan, Director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Oral histories from our pioneers in sport will complement the photography and a guest speaker panel made up of Maine Sportsmen will be available for discussion and questions. Most important, the body of the collaborative work will be used in the museum’s and alliance’s educational programming. This work will expand collections at the Maine State Museum.

The cost to attend the premiere is $60.00 per person. Proceeds will help to fund this project and Maine State Museum programming through the Friends of the Maine State Museum. Guests will enjoy a dinner, presentation of 3D historic images, unveiling of the documentary project and lively discussion about the history of sportsmen and the sporting camp tradition in Maine with Oral history interviewees.

Tickets can be purchased on line at www.mainestatemuseum.org or by calling the Friends of the Maine State Museum at 207.287.2304. Kittery Trading Post, the Maine Arts Commission and the law firm of Doyle and Nelson have assisted in stewarding the progress of this work. It is through a wonderful private and public partnership that the Maine State Museum creates new programs and collections initiatives.

The Maine State Museum currently hosts two new exhibits that explore aspects of Maine’s outdoors, Inventors & Sportsmen: Maine Gunsmiths in the 1800s and Beyond Boundaries: The World of the Capote. The Museum preserves over 800,000 objects and receives 50,000 visitors annually. The museum hosts over 19,000 persons in guided education programs each year.

To learn more about this project or to help further fund this project, visit www.mainestatemuseum.org or contact the Friends Office at207.287.2304, Jennifer Dube, Development Director; jennifer.dube@maine.gov.