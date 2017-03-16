Birding Adventures Offered at Bradford and Claybrook Mountain Camps

Bradford Camps in the great north woods is historic and wonderful, with cozy comfy cabins along the shore of Munsungun Lake and awesome meals served in the lodge at tables overlooking the lake. It’s right at the top of my wife Linda’s and my favorites list.

For the first time, Igor and Karen Sikorski are offering a birding adventure this year, led by retired federal wildlife biologist Ron Joseph. We have birded with Ron and I can tell you he is an awesome guide. We actually recommended Ron to Igor and Karen when they asked us who would be a good guide for this new opportunity at their camps.

The birding adventure is scheduled for June 6, 7, and 8 at the camps which are 50 miles west of Ashland and 70 miles north of Millinocket. The price of this event includes a float plane ride into the camps if you don’t want to drive.

Among the birds you are likely to see are boreal forest species, as you would expect, given that the camp is surrounded by 3 ½ million acres of forests and lots of brooks, streams, ponds and lakes. A list of birds mostly likely to be seen, along with more information about the camps and the birding event, is on their website.

Linda and I are disappointed that we can’t be there, but we’ve already scheduled other events those days. We will be participating, for the third year in a row, in a birding weekend in May at Claybrook Mountain Lodge in New Portland (just west of Kingfield), where Greg Drummond and Ron Joseph are our guides, and Pat Drummond feeds us amazing meals. Last year we identified 98 species of birds at this event.

If you’d like to read the travel column Linda and I wrote about our visit to Bradford Camps last year, you can access it here.

And if you’d like to read the column we wrote about the birding weekend at Claybrook, you can read that here.

Lots of fun ahead!