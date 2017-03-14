Hunters will get 60 less moose permits this year.

Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed a total of 2080 moose permits for 2017, and will hold a public hearing on the proposal on March 20 at 6 pm in the Camden National Bank Ice Vault at 203 Whitten Road in Hallowell.

In 2016 DIF&W issued 2,140 permits and hunters harvested 1,609 moose. The success rate for all seasons (September, October, and November) was 75%. But in southern Maine the success rate was only 19% and the “traditional” WMD’s to the north had a success rate of 78%.

I have never won a moose permit but have enjoyed a couple of hunts, thanks to my friend Ed Pineau, who usually has a family member or friend with a permit. When that happens, we all head to Ed’s camp in Northeast Carry.

If you want to comment on the planned permit level, you can send an email to Becky.Orff@maine.gov, or write to her at Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 284 State Street 41 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333. The comment deadline is March 30.

Proposed Permits

WMD 1 – 275 bulls / 50 antlerless

WMD 2 – 200 bulls /50 antlerless

WMD 3 – 135 bulls / 50 antlerless

WMD 4 – 200 bulls / 50 antlerless

WMD 5 – 125 bulls

WMD 6 – 125 bulls

WMD 7 – 125 bulls

WMD 8 – 175 bulls

WMD 9 – 75 bulls

WMD 10 – 60 bulls

WMD 11 – 50 bulls

WMD 12 – 35 bulls

WMD 13 – 35 bulls

WMD 14 – 35 bulls

WMD 15 – 25 any-moose

WMD 16 – 20 any-moose

WMD 17 – 20 bulls

WMD 18 – 40 bulls

WMD 19 – 75 bulls/20 antlerless

WMD 22 – 0 permits

WMD 23 – 0 permits

WMD 25 – 0 permits

WMD 26 – 0 permits

WMD 27 – 10 bulls

WMD 28 – 20 bulls

Total: 1,815 bulls /220 antlerless / 45 any-moose

 

