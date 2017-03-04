Maine can learn something about Pennsylvani’s deer management mistakes

Here’s a fascinating article about deer problems and issues in Pennsylvania. On Thursday, our legislature’s IFW Committee hosted “deer day” hearing a bunch of bills focused on deer permits and other issues, including a bill to limit hunters to shooting bucks with tines of three inches or more on each side.

I’ll have a report on those bills, and the interesting testimony at the hearing, soon. Right now, I recommend you read this article, and think about whether any of these issues are pertinent to Maine. Can we learn something from Pennsylvania’s deer problems?

http://www.iwla.org/publications/outdoor-america/article/outdoor-america-2016-issue-1/the-dangers-of-too-many-deer