Was this young deer hunter treated poorly by the Maine Warden Service?

This story was shared with me via Facebook. I decided to share it with you, as Ian Luker asked. Do you think he was treated poorly by the Maine Warden Service? Here’s Ian’s story.

ATTENTION HUNTER FISHERMEN AS WELL AS OTHERS

PLEASE READ AND SHARE MY STORY!!!!!!

My name is Ian Luker. I am 27 years old and I am avid hunter/fisherman from the Farmington, Maine area!! In 2016 hunting season, I shot this deer! I have been hunting since I was 10 years old and shot my first deer at 11! I have purchased my hunting (archery, expanded archery, fishing…etc every year since 1998)! After shooting this deer with my bow and arrow this year I went to the nearest tagging station to tag it! When I arrived I was in the process of tagging it and when writing down the LICENSE type category my father and I realized that I had only purchased my hunting (gun) and fishing combination! As an honest person/hunter my first thoughts are to call the Game warden service and explain what had happened! This was a misunderstanding between my father and I because when he purchased my licenses as a gift I had understood it was all types not just hunt fish combo! After speaking with the game warden service they told me to take it home , skin and process what needed to be done that night and they would come out in the morning to discuss everything with me! When they arrived the next morning the game warden explained to me that they would have to seize the deer and I could not hunt for the rest of the regular hunting season. This was completely understandable and we both understood I had made an honest mistake. After the game warden made a phone call in his truck he returned to me with a SUMMONS TO COURT for hunting archery without a license! After being honest and trustworthy my whole life and having a 100% CLEAN RECORD purchasing all of my licenses for the last 20 years and making a small honest mistake which I CALLED MYSELF IN TO THE GAME WARDEN DEPARTMENT for I was charged with this offence and fined and it will now be on my record forever!

I JUST WANT EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU to understand that this is completely not the way it should go when trying to be honest with the Warden services. In my scenario if anything like this ever happens again I will remain honest with whatever may happen!! But if you make an HONEST MISTAKE and try and do the right thing just know it will not matter and you will still be charged either way and fined and it will be on your record forever! (Ps. I lived one block away from the tagging station if I wanted to be illegal easily could have said nothing and went on without this issue and drove right back up to my house and took care of it but I was raised to believe honesty is a virtue and I will never break that code!!!

AGAIN PLEASE SHARE THIS POST AND MAKE IT KNOW TO ALL HUNTER FISHERMAN THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!