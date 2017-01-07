Mainers are very happy with the management of fish and wildlife

Responsive Management, a national firm that has worked on hunting and fishing research and initiatives in all 50 states, was retained a year ago by Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to research the attitudes of Mainers about the agency and its management of big game and freshwater fisheries.

DIF&W is using that information in a new communications initiative, and in the creation of new big game and fisheries management plans.

Mark Duda and his exceptional team at Responsive Management have presented some fascinating information to the agency. In a recent newsletter, they summarized their findings, which you will find interesting, I’m sure.

You can read that newsletter here.

http://www.responsivemanagement.com/download/news/Maine_Research.pdf

PHOTO: a painting by my Dad, Ezra Smith, with a fish carved by Alan Dudley.