Bet you didn’t know deer love birdseed!

Wildlife
By

deer at feeder Elly Simard photoElly Simard has a backyard that is very busy with wildlife. Her photo of a deer eating out of her bird feeder is a classic. When she sent me that photo, along with a video of the deer, Elly also sent a turkey video of two toms fighting this spring.

She told me, “They were at it for over 2 hours.  By the time they finally broke up, it was almost full dark.  There were 2 others watching the whole time and when the original 2 broke up, the two watchers started chasing one of the original combatants.  I couldn’t tell whether it was the winner or the loser since all four were milling around.  That was when I went out on the porch to break it up.  And even then they ignored me until I stepped off the porch towards them.  They finally flew off.”

Elly also noted, “This morning we saw a bobcat walking on the ice of the brook near our house.  Gotta love Maine!”

Indeed!

