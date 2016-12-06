Wildfire goes fishing – and catches a lot of big ones!

One of Maine’s most outspoken advocates for our native brook trout is the guest on our TV talk show Wildfire, airing for the first time tonight. Bob Mallard has been an avid angler all of his life, and a fierce proponent of protecting and enhancing Maine’s native brookies.

Bob once had a busy fly shop in Skowhegan, and notes that a half dozen fly shops in and around that watershed are now closed. We talked about that, and a lot of other issues, including a legislative bill he has proposed to extend the protection of brook trout in more lakes and ponds.

We also talked about my proposal to extend protection of brookies from the small ponds to the tributaries where they spawn. I wrote about that issue not long ago.

Bob is a great promoter of fishing in Maine, through his writing at the regional and national level. He was recently named publisher and Northeast Regional Editor of Fly Fish America Magazine. He’s also a columnist for Southern Trout Online Magazine, and author of two books, 50 Best Places Fly Fishing The Northeast and 25 Best Towns to Fly Fish.

Each edition of Wildlife is aired on Time Warner cable station 9 on Tuesdays at 7 pm, Thursdays at 6:30 pm, and Sundays at 9:30 am. Each edition airs for two weeks. You can also access the show, including previous shows, online at www.vstv.me.

PHOTO: Owen Haseltine, age 10, with a native brook trout.

