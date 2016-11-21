Back in the Maine Stream is an inspiring program for veterans

It’s an awesome program, focused on a disabled American veterans, and helping other veterans through recreational fishing. And the photos on the Back in the Maine Stream website are wonderful too.

But I was also impressed with the list of activities there, from a February 5 smelting adventure on the Kennebec River to several trips to Maine sporting camps.

And you can help! Please check out their website, to learn more, make a donation, and get involved in this important program.

On their website, you will read that “Each of us is involved to the degree we can, considering our disabilities. We have seen firsthand the power of veterans helping other veterans when we spend time together in this sporting activity. We have seen attitudes change positively, and lives enriched as we recognize our abilities. Most of us have had physical and emotional trauma that has sidelined us, and today it is good to be Back in the Maine Stream.”

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of Back in the Maine Stream is to help increase the quality of life of disabled veterans through recreational fishing activities. Our primary function is to aid Maine disabled veterans and we will welcome others. We aim to improve the participant’s physical, social and emotional wellbeing through fishing activities and outings. We believe veterans helping veterans improves all of our abilities, physical and emotional.

The program has an impressive list of sponsors, from Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport (a place that Linda and I love – and wrote our travel column about earlier this year) to Kittery Trading Post (a sponsor of my outdoor news column).

Back in the Maine Stream meets on the second Wednesday of the month in Portland and the fourth Wednesday in Augusta. They also tie flies on the second Wednesday every month in Augusta. You’ll find the locations of these events on their website.

The principle contact is Marc Bilodeau, PO Box 180, Poland, ME 04274, 207-998-3569, info@backinthemainestream.org.

Check them out!

