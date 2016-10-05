Why Maine Needs Hunters

This was the opening article in the 2004 media guide published by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in a partnership called the Hunting Heritage Program. My hope is that this article may stimulate some members of the outdoor media to write a similar article with updated information.

Maine’s hunting tradition stretches back through time, but no town can claim more dedication to it today than West Forks in Somerset County. With an official population of 47, the town can boast 53 licensed hunters, an amazing 113 percent.

“That would be every man, woman, and child,” jokes town clerk Becky Blake, “and dogs and cats.”

Thanks to the MOSES (Maine Online Sportsman’s Electronic System), the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can now sort out how many licenses hunters lie in each Maine town. But the data “is only good enough to get rough ideas about things,” warns DIF&W’s Bill Swan. “There are too many variables in how it is collected to take it to the bank.”

In West Forks, for example, it’s likely there are simply more people who want to be town residents than ever got counted in the 2000 census. Gordon Berry, owner of the local store, sells most of the hunting licenses in town and thinks summer residents are swelling the numbers.

“I tell them what the criteria is for them to be a resident. I show them right in the book,” Berry says. “And if they read it and they choose to think they meet the criteria I sell them the license. I can’t be the judge on that.”

On the other hand, Berry can only think of perhaps two people in town who don’t buy a hunting license. Without a doubt, he says, hunting is very big in West Forks. “And we’ve got to keep it that way,” Berry says with a laugh.

Hunting is woven through the history, economy and lifestyle of Maine. At times, it’s been a survival skill and at times a sport. But many hunters say they cherish it most because it brings the generations together – grandfathers, fathers and sons all sharing the same experience. Hunters also enjoy the challenge, take pride in their skills and treasure the opportunity to be out in the Maine woods.

“I think what makes hunting in Maine so compelling today is the sheer romance of it, of stepping into the untracked woods with a heart full of anticipation,” says Rep. Matt Dunlap, D-Old Town, co-chair of the legislature’s Fish and Wildlife Committee. “The times have changed, and so has the technology, but the challenge and reward remain the same, and that’s what draws people to it.”

Bangor holds the top spot if you look at sheer numbers of hunters with 1,777, while Sanford, Augusta, Lewiston and Auburn round out the top five. But MOSES’ statistics are even more interesting when you look at the percentage of licensed hunters in Maine towns.

West Forks’ position as number one is pretty much unbeatable, but Waite shows up with 65 percent of its residents in possession of a hunting license, and Jackman with 49 percent. Another 34 towns can claim 30 percent or more of residents are licensed hunters.

The prevalence of hunters hasn’t escaped Maine’s political aspirants, says Bowdoin professor Chris Potholm, who studies Maine politics. “Maine’s long hunting and fishing tradition underpins much of Maine politics,” he says.

It wasn’t by chance that when Ed Muskie won the governor’s race in 1954, his campaign poster pictured him with a hunting dog and a dead pheasant, Potholm says. Former Governor Angus King often gave sportsmen much of the credit for his election. And except for Tom Allen, he says, Maine’s congressional delegation has “the endorsement of the men and women who hunt and fish.”

“Maine remains ‘The Wild, Wild East’ in politics,” Potholm says.

Hunters also play a major role in funding wildlife conservation, both in Maine and the nation.

By the 1930s, it had become clear that hunting regulations were not enough to save dwindling wildlife populations or control species that became too abundant. Caribou and wild turkeys had been extirpated in Maine, along with predators such as wolves and mountain lions.

Hunters nationwide joined state wildlife agencies, conservationists, and the firearms and ammunition industry to successfully lobby for the Pitman-Robertson Act in 1937, which remains the major source of funding for wildlife conservation efforts today, both in Maine and the nation.

Every time an American hunter buys a gun or ammunition, he or she also is supporting scientific research and habitat management to build health wildlife populations. Maine received $2 million in Pitman-Robertson funds in fiscal year 2004 alone.

Hunters also support wildlife management with their license fees, which amounted to $4.7 million in fiscal 2003, providing a large portion of the Maine DIF&W’s budget. Add in permits and fees – the moose lottery alone brings in more than $1 million annually – and hunters contribute even more

“Those resources have been focused on a lot of species, not just game species, and there’s been a lot accomplished,” says Fred Hurley, a long-time state wildlife biologist who retired as DIF&W’s Deputy Commissioner. “The sportsmen are paying for this. They’ve always paid for it.”

Yet over the past two decades, it’s gotten harder and harder to be a hunter, many say. There’s more posted land, so it’s harder to find a place to hunt. More than 100 Maine towns have restricted or banned the discharge of firearms in some sections of the towns. Some hunters say they hesitate to talk about hunting at work or a party because the chances are high someone will be anti-hunting.

“Today even the newspapers in northern Maine always seem to have an anti-hunting letter in them,” says George Smith, executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. “I don’t recall as a kid even being aware there was such a thing as people against hunting. There certainly wasn’t any posted land. So it’s definitely changed for the worse over my lifetime.”

Some hunters believe the change in attitude is one reason the number of hunters in Maine and across the nation has been slipping for two decades. George Fogg, a hunter and hunting safety instructor from North Yarmouth, fears Maine’s hunting heritage is dying out.

“Down here in southern Maine they have so hindered hunting that a lot less try now,” Fogg says.

But Smith believes there’s been a change in the attitude of hunters as well as an improvement in the attitude toward them. For example, although Maine towns still debate firearms discharge restrictions, very few are passed. Hunters not only band together to oppose such measures, they also are working together to foster more understanding of hunting.

“I think right now we’re turning the corner,” Smith says. “Because we’ve finally figured out that things aren’t going to be like they always were when we were growing up.”

Hunters no longer assume everyone shares their passion for the sport, he says, so they rarely hang up deer in their front yard or strap them to the hood of their trucks and drive up Main Street. Hunter safety and ethics are stressed now, he says, and many sporting groups are working hard to improve relations with Maine landowners to help insure that land remains open to hunting.

The abundance of wildlife populations, especially deer, also has changed attitudes toward hunting. Coyotes are frightening joggers in city parks and cemeteries. Complaints about bears eating out of bird feeders are common. Mainers are afraid of hitting a moose or deer and very worried about Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks.

“Fear of Lyme disease is the one and only factor that has triggered people who formerly opposed deer-killing to advocate it,” said Gerry Lavigne, the state wildlife biologist who specializes in deer.

In a 2003 survey by the Northeast Conservation Information and Education Association, 89% of Mainers approved of hunting and only 8% disapproved. National surveys have shown approval ratings up to 80% when people are asked about the use of hunting to regulate wildlife populations.

Hunting is still much debated, but the debates also provide clear evidence of how important it still is to many Mainers. Its impact can’t be calculated only by the amount of money hunters spend or the number of licenses sold. Non-hunters may never understand its appeal. But those who love it say Maine’s hunting heritage is a treasured part of their lives, one they hope to pass onto their children and grandchildren.

“Hunting is my soul…” says Stephen Holt of Manchester. “Success and enjoyment need not be measured in game taken, but rather in the experiences and life-long memories of family and friends taken from the field.”

