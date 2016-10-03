Hunting dogs have special access to private land – but not their hunters

Landowners and some hunters are confused about the laws and rules governing hunting dogs on their property, but we all need to be aware of the rules, which are confusing. The law governing dogs running at large contains and exception for hunting dogs. The law governing animal trespass does not.

A few years ago, I asked Major Greg Sanborn of the Maine Warden Service to answer my questions on this confusing situation. Here’s what Greg told me.

Hunting dogs are allowed to hunt across and through posted land, but those hunting with them may not follow them onto that land. Hunting dogs that corner game animals on posted land are ok, but the hunters may not access that land to harvest the animals or retrieve the dogs.

Hunting dogs that linger on posted land, abandoning the hunt, will not be subject to trespass law, but may be rounded up by the landowner or game wardens and returned to their owners or taken to an animal shelter.

Hunters who deliberately send their hunting dogs onto posted land may be cited for animal trespass. Hunters who follow their dogs onto posted property definitely would be cited for trespass.

In all cases, a game warden will consider the intent and actions of the hunter, and act accordingly. The issuance of a summons for animal trespass to a hunter hunting with dogs is exceedingly rare.

