Wildfire focuses on what the legislature did and didn’t do

The new edition of our TV Talk show Wildlife, which airs for the first time tonight, features two outstanding state legislators: Senator Tom Saviello and Representative Bob Duchesne.

We talked about what’s at stake in this election, and our biggest successes and disappointments in the last legislative session. Cohost James Cote and I enjoyed the very lively discussion about everything from mining to landowner rights to forest harvesting to fish hatcheries.

Rep. Duchesne was House Chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Senator Saviello was Senate Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, where Rep Duchesne was also a member. And Senator Saviello also served on the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee. So we had a lot to talk about!

Each edition of Wildlife is aired on Time Warner cable station 9 on Tuesdays at 7 pm, Thursdays at 6:30 pm, and Sundays at 9:30 am. Each edition airs for two weeks. You can also access the show, including previous shows, online at www.vstv.me.

