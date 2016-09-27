Wildfire focuses on what the legislature did and didn’t do

Legislative News
By

Tom SavielloThe new edition of our TV Talk show Wildlife, which airs for the first time tonight, features two outstanding state legislators: Senator Tom Saviello and Representative Bob Duchesne.

We talked about what’s at stake in this election, and our biggest successes and disappointments in the last legislative session. Cohost James Cote and I enjoyed the very lively discussion about everything from mining to landowner rights to forest harvesting to fish hatcheries.

Rep. Duchesne was House Chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Senator Saviello was Senate Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, where Rep Duchesne was also a member. And Senator Saviello also served on the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee. So we had a lot to talk about!Bob-Duchesne-bird-columnist

Each edition of Wildlife is aired on Time Warner cable station 9 on Tuesdays at 7 pm, Thursdays at 6:30 pm, and Sundays at 9:30 am. Each edition airs for two weeks. You can also access the show, including previous shows, online at www.vstv.me.

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article
George Smith

About George Smith

George stepped down at the end of 2010 after 18 years as the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine to write full time. He writes a weekly editorial page column in the Kennebec Journal and Waterville Morning Sentinel, a weekly travel column in those same newspapers (with his wife Linda), monthly columns in The Maine Sportsman magazine, two outdoor news blogs (one on his website, georgesmithmaine.com, and one on the website of the Bangor Daily News), and special columns for many publications and newsletters. Islandport Press published a book of George's favorite columns, "A Life Lived Outdoors" in 2014. In the spring of 2016, Islandport Press will publish a Maine travel book by George and Linda, and Down East Books will publish a book about Maine sporting camps by George. In 2014 George won an award for the state's best sports blog, from the Maine Press Association.